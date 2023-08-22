Everett Alfred Zimmerman 1927-2023 Everett Alfred Zimmerman, 95, of Cheyenne, died on August 18, 2023 in Cheyenne. He was born on August 30, 1927 in Billings, Montana. Mr. Zimmerman enlisted in the US Army during WWII and served in Japan as part of the Occupation Force. Returning home, he completed a Bachelors in Geology from the University of Montana and began work as a Hydrologist for the U.S. Geological Survey, monitoring groundwater quality and spring water flows in Montana, Georgia and Wyoming. He was co-author of several scientific papers on these subjects. Upon retiring, he became even more involved in church and community activities, serving in various capacities at First Christian Church here in Cheyenne. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club, the Masonic Lodge, Good Sam's RV Club and the local Stamp Club. He could also frequently be found performing various volunteer services for others. Most of all, he was a devoted and loving husband and father. He is survived by his wife Joan, to whom he was married 61 years, his son Alan, his sisters Mary Lu Nelson & Ina Koerner, & grandchildren Aaron and Andra. Mr. Zimmerman was preceded in death by his parents George & Lula, and sister Georgianna Turner. Services will be 2:00pm this Friday, August 25, at First Christian Church.
