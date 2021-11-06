Patricia Ann (Brennan) Zimmerman 1931-2021 Patricia Ann Zimmerman nee Brennan, of Cheyenne, passed at home on November 3, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was born on November 2, 1931 at her Grandma Daisy's farm in Rozet, Wyoming. She graduated from high school in Rozet, Wyoming and there she met her lifelong companion Paul Zimmerman whom she married on June 2, 1951. The couple had 6 children- Pam, Ronald, Debra (Dee), Dianna (Joe), Randall, Cynthia (Tony). After they spent 2 yrs. in the military with Paul in Korea, they moved to Cheyenne where Paul taught Mathematics until retirement. Patti & Paul worked as foster parents for 69 children, some of which still keep contact. After foster care, Patti became a very desired and reliable bus driver for the school district and out of town driver for all sports teams, debate and field trips. Patti was the oldest of nine children of Alma & Dan Brennan and has been preceded in death by her parents, sister Mary Lou, brothers Larry, Bobby, Jack and Michael, one son and two Grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Paul and 5 children, 13 grand kids and numerous greats and cousins. Paul & Patti are charter members of the Holy Trinity Parish where Father Delany was the 1st Priest. Cremation has taken place and services will be at 10:00 am, November 12th, 2021 at Holy Trinity Parish, 1801 Hot Springs Ave, Cheyenne Wy 82001. In lieu of flowers make contributions in the name of Patricia Zimmerman to the St Joseph's children's home, 1419 Main Street, Torrington Wyoming 82240. Cards can be sent to Paul Zimmerman 3414 Laramie Street, Cheyenne Wy 82001. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com