Paul Richard Zimmerman 1928-2022 Our dearest father and friend, Paul Richard Lewis Zimmerman, left this earth on April 13, 2022, to join the love of his life, Patricia, his wife of 70 years. Born on June 4, 1928, to Paul and Ruth Zimmerman in Meeteetse, Wy, he was the youngest of four children and the only son of an only son. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings. The last born and the last to go. After graduating college, he became a teacher in Rosette, Wy, where he met his love and married on June 2, 1951. Proudly serving 2 years in the Korean War, he returned and became a high school math teacher in Cheyenne, Wy. A foster father of 69 children, 38 years as a teacher and countless years of tutoring and volunteering to cook for high school sports teams, his love of children was obvious. Retirement was filled with countless hobbies including woodworking, coin collecting, reading, crosswords and cribbage with friends. An avid outdoorsman, it was once written that Paul couldn't walk by a puddle without a fish jumping out. Instilling the love of the outdoors, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren continue the tradition of fishing, boating, hunting and camping. He continued his service to our country by volunteering with Healing Waters and teaching veterans to tie flies. He is survived by five children, Pam Weakland, Debra Risto (Dee), Dianna Espinoza (Joe), Randall Zimmerman, Cynthia Selk (Tony), bonus son Eric Todd (Cindy), who all continue the proliferation of the Zimmerman philosophy with grands, greats and more. Of sound mind to the end, his stories entertained us all. Stern - yes, opinionated - definitely, but caring of others minds and well-being - always. And remember, all who enter here are family. Our country is in mourning, a soldier died today. Services will be held at Holy Trinity Church on April 28, 2022, at 10:30 am, with reception to immediately follow in the reception hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Quilts of Valor, P.O. Box 233, Kersey CO. 80644 or www.qovf.org.
