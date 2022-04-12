Wind gusts 45 to 55 mph out of the northwest are expected to
continue late this afternoon...until sunset across southeast
Wyoming and the southern Nebraska Panhandle. This includes
Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Kimball, and Scottsbluff. Strong cross
winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. Use caution if traveling.
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Zumbrun as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Joseph Woodrow Zumbrun 1954-2021 Joseph Woodrow Zumbrun, age 67, passed away December 8, 2021 in Ft. Collins, Colorado. Joe was born March 16, 1954 to Woodrow K. and Arleen M. Zumbrun in Cheyenne. Joe is survived by his sons, Joseph and Jason, and his siblings who miss his beautiful spirit: Monica, Vicki, Tom, Dave, and Jean along with their spouses/significant others. He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Joe is also survived by his loving companion, Kathy. Joe attended St. Mary Schools and East High School. He was employed by the Union Pacific Railroad and worked as an engineer until his retirement. Joe loved being outdoors: camping, boating, fishing, hunting and golfing with family and friends. Joe loved people and treasured the laughter of those he loved. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 15 at 10:00 a.m. at the Cheyenne Kiwanis Community Center.
