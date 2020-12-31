James M. Zuniga 1960-2020 James M. Zuniga, 60, of Cheyenne passed away December 27, 2020 in Cheyenne. He was born May 2, 1960 in Cheyenne to George Zuniga and Gloria Kiser. He married Theresa Gonzales on June 5, 1999 in Cheyenne. He had retired from the State of Wyoming and was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife, Terri Zuniga of Cheyenne; children, Alicia (Luis) Mendez of Cheyenne; grandchild, Emilia Mendez; Mother, Gloria (Larry) Kiser of Cheyenne; siblings, Lorraine Fresquez, Tony Zuniga, Virginia Stile, Christine Lopez, Connie Simons and Linda Sandoval all of Cheyenne, Pat Zuniga and Andrew Zuniga of Arizona. He was preceded in death by his father, George Zuniga; and sisters, Evelyn Sanchez and Isabel Zuniga. A public visitation will be Sunday 3:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions, a private Vigil for the Deceased and Funeral Liturgy will be held with Livestreaming available for the Liturgy. To watch the Funeral Liturgy please visit www.schradercares.com on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may also be offered at the website.
