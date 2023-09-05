Jo P Zunker 1940-2023 Jo Patricia Zunker passed away at Poudre Valley Hospital after battling Alzheimer's disease and heart failure. Jo's two sons were at her bedside when she was called home. Jo was born on April 23, 1940, in Rochester, Minnesota to Lester H. Rheingans and Mabel A. Rheingans (Herman). Jo was a P.E. teacher for 36 years, teaching for 31 years in LCSD#1. Jo was an avid reader and loved the Delta Kappa Gamma book sale. Jo also volunteered with the CFD Western Art Show where she oversaw the "bar queens." Jo will be missed by the "Old Broads" where solutions for all of the world's troubles could be found. Jo is survived by her son, Karl, and his daughter Mya; and her son, Kurt, his wife, Kasadee, and their daughters, Klaire, Katelynn, Karlee, and Khloee; and sister, Nancy Gammon. Jo was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, George; Dad, Lester (who tragically passed 3 months before Jo was born); mother, Mabel; and stepdad, (who raised Jo as if she was his own daughter) Max Ponto. Jo's Vigil for the Deceased will be Thursday, September 7, at 4:30 p.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Her Memorial Service will be Friday, September 8, at 2:30 p.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, with a reception to follow at the Kiwanis House, located in Lion's Park. In leu of flowers, please send donations to the Old West Museum in honor of Jo.
