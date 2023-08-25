Jo Zunker

 

1940-2023 Jo Zunker, 83, of Cheyenne died August 23. A Vigil for the Deceased will be September 7, at 4:30 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Her Memorial Service will be September 8, at 2:30 p.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, with a reception to follow at the Kiwanis House. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

