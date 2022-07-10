Robert (Bob) Palmer Sr. will be turning 95 this August. He will celebrate his birthday with friends and family.
Bob was born in Livingston, Montana in 1927 where his father owned a taxidermist shop. He was a toddler when the family moved to Denver, yet he was the oldest of five siblings, Walt, Chuck, Dick, Betty, and Joyce.
Growing up in Denver and attending school there, Bob was also a Boy Scout, enrolled in ROTC, played football, played the trumpet and traveled with his father’s band to dances around the southeastern Wyoming and northeastern Colorado. As a very young boy and later as a teen, he sold newspapers, collected pop bottles, mowed lawns, repaired bicycles, was a restaurant dishwasher and a butcher/meat market worker.
The family moved to Cheyenne in 1944 prior to his senior year of high school. He graduated from Cheyenne High School early to join the Navy in May 1945 with the beginning of World War 2. Due to being underage, his father had to grant permission.
Prior to graduation, and in between military service deployments he worked at Safeway, OP Skaggs, Greyhound Bus lines, Burkes Moving and Storage, United Airlines, Wyotts Manufacturing Company, bought and sold hogs with a partner and ultimately bought, repaired and sold cars from 1947-2015. He recalls living in Cheyenne when the only stop light was located at Lincolnway and Logan Avenue.
In the Navy, Bob served as a Motor Machinist Mate Third Class from May 1945 until August 1946, and was stationed the majority of the time at Pearl Harbor, where he refined his skills as a mechanic.
He later served in the Korean War as a Navy Motor Machinist Mate Second Class from July 1950 to November 1951. He was in the Navy Reserves from 1946 until 1950. Over his tour of duty, Bob received various campaign ribbons and medals, including the Asiatic Pacific, World War Two Victory, National Defense, Korean Service, United Nations, Navy Occupation Service, and the Korean Medal Thank You and Certificate.
Bob then served at Warren Air Force Base Civil Service Vehicle Maintenance for 36 years and retired as Foreman in August 1982. He and his wife, Orlee, opened and operated Palmer’s Auto Service in 1985, which they owned until its closure in 2011.
He married Orlee Hanson on December 6, 1952, at the original First Baptist Church in downtown Cheyenne. They lived in the same home he purchased for sixty-nine years. They have three children, Melanie, Robert (Bobby), Henry (Augie), one grandchild, three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Bob was a member of the Lodge Acacia #11 and received his 33rd degree September 2019, Masonic Building Board for 11 years, became a Shriner in November 1981, served on the Laramie County Volunteer Fire Department District #2 from 1970 to 1973, a member of VFW 1947, a 1990 charter member of VFW Post 1143, member of American Legion since 1950, served as Laramie County GOP precinct committeeman, served on the Laramie County Senior Citizens Board and the Salvation Army Board.
Bob was appointed to the Wyoming Veteran’s Commission by Governor Geringer in 1999, reappointed in 2001 and reappointed by Governor Freudenthal for 2003 to 2005.