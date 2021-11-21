Taylor Thompson and Jacob Kennedy were married on August 21, 2021 at the Wild Horse Ranch at the end of the Southfork in Cody, WY. Taylor’s parents are Marc and Jodie Thompson of Cody, and Jacob’s parents are John Kennedy and Carmen Boyd of Cheyenne, WY.
The couple met on their first day of college at the University of Wyoming in 2014 and knew they were in love within the first few weeks. Their much-anticipated wedding was outdoors surrounded by mountains and trees. It included some unexpected weather, but nevertheless, the newlyweds literally danced in the rain.
The bride’s father officiated the ceremony. Teagan Thompson, the bride’s sister, was maid of honor accompanied by bridesmaids Cydney Tate Jones (Seattle, WA), Michelle Fales (Cody, WY), Sierra Levene (Laramie, WY), Holly Huber (Green River, WY), Louiza Bosch (Palmas,Tocantins, Brazil), Isabella Beroutsos (NYC, NY), Becca Theil (Spearfish, SD). The honorary best man was the groom’s late brother, John Lawrence Kennedy (1998 – 2019). The groomsmen were Nick Mores (Cheyenne, WY), Anthony Rodd (Cheyenne, WY), Grayson Fleming (Portland, OR), Trevor Thorvaldson (Casper, WY), Ethan Hawks (Casper, WY), Joe Rubino (Laramie, WY) and the bride’s brothers Cooper Thompson (New London, CT) and Carter Thompson (Cody. WY).
The bride’s father officiated the ceremony. The bride’s grandmothers, Gerri Richard and Sharon Thompson, were the very enthusiastic flower grannies. Always a great sport, Jorden Schulte (Cody, WY) served as the ring bearer. Ushers were the groom’s cousin, Ethan Thomas and the bride’s cousins Ty Nieters and Nic Nieters. The bride’s Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sisters, Haley Crawford, Elle Heiden and Demi Johnson, attended the guest book. Beth Spears played the piano as the wedding party entered, and Carter Thompson played Canon in D as the bride crossed a bridge over a creek and walked with her father. The bride’s aunts, Betheny Nieters and Rhonda Thompson, gave the scripture readings.
Following the ceremony and dinner, the wedding party delighted the guests with each couple performing a creative entrance as they were announced. Not to be outdone, the bride and her father danced to My Little Girl. Part way through the song, the music changed and Taylor and Marc surprised everyone with a very orchestrated father/daughter ensemble that took months of practice. That set the mood, and the guests danced the night away under string lights and stars with music provided by Brad Thyng.
The newlyweds honeymooned in Cabo San Lucas. They are both in medical school at the University of Washington through the WWAMI program. They will be moving frequently the next few years for medical rotations, but they hope to make Wyoming their permanent home.