OlsonFloresWeddingPhoto

Monica Olson and Reina Flores were married Dec. 15 at the Albany County Courthouse. Judge Tori Kricken officiated.

The pair met in September 2019 while working at D.P. Dough in Laramie. Reina was a manager, and Monica was a delivery driver. The two became close friends, then started dating on Dec. 15. They were married on their one-year anniversary.

