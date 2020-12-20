...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Sustained west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70
mph.
* WHERE...Shirley Basin, East Platte County and Laramie Valley
including Guernsey, Laramie, Shirley Basin and Wheatland.
Central Laramie County including Cheyenne, Laramie and
Wheatland.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...High blowover risk for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Expect travel delays and possible road closures for
light weight and high profile vehicles. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Monica Olson and Reina Flores were married Dec. 15 at the Albany County Courthouse. Judge Tori Kricken officiated.
The pair met in September 2019 while working at D.P. Dough in Laramie. Reina was a manager, and Monica was a delivery driver. The two became close friends, then started dating on Dec. 15. They were married on their one-year anniversary.