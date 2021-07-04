Woodard-Wallen Wedding

Emily Woodard and Ryan Wallen were married May 15 at the Wigwam Resort in Litchfield Park, Arizona.
Emily is the daughter of Lee and Wendi Woodard of Litchfield Park and Rhonda Woodard and George Kallas of Cheyenne. She graduated from Central High School in 2011 and received her bachelor of science degree from the University of Wyoming in 2016. Emily graduated this spring from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences Joplin Campus, and is an OB/GYN resident at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
Ryan is the son of Jerry and Susie Wallen of Blaine, Washington. He graduated from Blaine High School in 2013 and received his bachelors degree in business from the University of Wyoming in 2017. Ryan and Emily met and became friends while members of the University of Wyoming golf team. Ryan continued his association with the golf team as a graduate assistant coach while completing his MBA with the University of Wyoming, which he earned in 2019. He is currently a golf professional.
The couple resides in St. Louis, Missouri.