Zachary “Zack” R. Denton, 23, of Cheyenne passed away March 7 in Cheyenne.
Zack was born Dec. 6, 1996, in Great Falls, Mont., to Charles and Tammy Denton. He was an ambitious and headstrong man that worked with integrity in everything that he did.
He is survived by the love of his life, Stasy Samiec and their fur babies, Willow and Groot of Cheyenne; parents, Chuck “Pops” and Tammy Denton of Cheyenne; his proud sisters, Jessie (Dave) Turner and Taylor (Zach) Lloyd of Cheyenne; nephews, Riley, Owen and Gavin; niece, Carleigh; treasured aunt, Victoria Larson of Quincy, Ill., and many other friends that loved and cared for him deeply.
A celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, with reception to follow at Schrader Reception Center.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Zack’s honor.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.
