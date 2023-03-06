hockey team

The Rock Springs Miners Bantams beat the Riverton River Rats in a shootout after a tied score of 5-5 at the Casper Ice Arena during the Wyoming Hockey State Championship on Sunday, March 5.

 Photo Courtesy of Amy Santa

The Miners have placed first in the B division in the state of Wyoming, which is considered the U-14 level.

