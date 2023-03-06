CASPER — The Rock Springs Miners Bantams beat the Riverton River Rats in a shootout after a tied score of 5-5 at the Casper Ice Arena during the Wyoming Hockey State Championship on Sunday, March 5.
The Miners have placed first in the B division in the state of Wyoming, which is considered the U-14 level.
Leading up to the championships the Miners beat Sheridan, 8-1, and Laramie, 4-2.
According to Larry Macy, board president for the Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association, the teams tied 1-1 with a goal scored by Tavin Johnson during the first period and assisted by Justin Millemon.
During the second period, the Miners pulled ahead 4-2 with two goals by Millemon and one from Landry Fausett. Assists were awarded to Johnson and Davin Moeller.
During the third period, the Miners were able to add a goal from Millemon, assisted by Broderick Santa and Johnson, but failed to stop three goals for Riverton, which ended up a tie of 5-5.
Both teams battled back and forth during the five-minute sudden death overtime period, only to still end in the tie of 5-5. Both teams faced each other during the ultimate overtime, a 5-on-5 shoot out.
With a shot made by Millemon and the game winning goal shot by Johnson, the River Rats would not be able to answer.
Goalie Kade Manning completed 80 saves during the tournament giving him a 91% save percentage.
Macy noted that Millemon and Johnson “finished in the top five for state.” Millemon had seven goals and two assists. Johnson had two goals and five assists.
Millemon also finished the 2022-2023 season B division in first with 35 goals and 17 assists.
Moeller finished in 2022-2023 season B division in fifth with 23 goals and 14 assists followed by Enrique Parra Jr. in sixth with 25 goals and nine assists.
Rock Springs Miners was the No.1 seed at completion of the season with 14 wins and four losses and two tied games.
Manning finished the 2022-2023 season in first with a total of 633 saves.
Roster included Justin Millemon, Davin Moeller, Enrique Parra Jr., Mitchell Fowler, Landry Fausett, Tavin Johnson, Broderick Santa, Nicholas Griffin, Kailey Urlacher, Tristen Novelo, Enery Woodruff, Jaxson Ryberg, Emery Punches-Mickelson, Luca Arrants, Clayton Kirk, Payton Draney, Killian Parker and goalie, Kade Manning. The team is coached by Brent Santa, Ben Fausett, Cody Millemon and Kade McJunkin.
Macy congratulated the coaching staff and players for their season, finishing in 1st seed and for the championship win.
“That kept everyone on the edge of their seats,” said Macy. “The Rock Springs Bantams will bring the trophy and banner back to the Rock Springs Ice arena.”
Macy explained that the banner will be hung in the arena and the trophy will be on display in the trophy case.
“I also want to thank the parents for their commitment and investment during the season. Great job everyone!!!” he expressed.
This is Sweetwater County resident Brent Santa’s fourth year coaching youth hockey.
“We have a talented group of kids that played as a team and were able to bring home the banner,” said Santa. “Next season, I’m looking forward to watching them grow as a team and hopefully, we can do this again.”