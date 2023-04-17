Hydropower Irrigation Canals

Water flows through an irrigation canal with a turbine at Ralston Reservoir on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Arvada, Colo. Emrgy, a business that places small turbines in irrigation canals to generate electricity, has raised $18.4 million to scale up its technology and generate carbon-free hydropower. 

 Associated Press

A startup business that places small turbines in irrigation canals to generate electricity has raised $18.4 million to scale up its technology for carbon-free hydropower.

Emily Morris, CEO and founder of Emrgy, said her inspiration for making electricity in places that some people might find unlikely was seeing water swiftly flowing through the vast network of U.S. irrigation infrastructure. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation alone operates 1,600 miles of main canals.

