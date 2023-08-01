After starting the season with six straight losses, it was easy to think that the Minnesota Lynx were on their way to a second consecutive appearance in the WNBA draft lottery.

The Lynx have turned it around, winning three straight, including impressive road victories over New York and Connecticut to move back to .500 (13-13) and climb into sixth place in the standings. Minnesota won both those games against the top teams without All-Star forward Napheesa Collier, who is sidelined with a sprained ankle.

