.Widespread heavy rainfall is forecast to return to southeast
Wyoming and Nebraska panhandle Thursday as a low pressure system
approaches from the west. This slow moving low pressure system
expected to created widespread rainfall with slow moving
thunderstorms. Training thunderstorms and storm producing heavy
rainfall expected to fall on already saturated soils...leading to a
good possibility for flash flooding.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Wyoming, south central Wyoming
and southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, in east
central Wyoming, Converse County Lower Elevations. In south
central Wyoming, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, North Snowy
Range Foothills, Shirley Basin and Snowy Range. In southeast
Wyoming, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and
Southwest Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, North
Laramie Range, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Repeated rounds of rain and thunderstorms may lead to
localized flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Misdemeanor arrests of unhoused highlight state's lack of resources
CHEYENNE – In Laramie County, the issues facing homeless people is intertwined with a broader mental health crisis. Many of the unhoused people in Cheyenne – and across the state – are in need of some mental health intervention, officials say.
Law enforcement officials and the staff at one of Cheyenne's few homeless shelters both say their respective organizations have bent over backwards to address the needs of Cheyenne's unhoused.
One inmate at Laramie County jail has been held in a holding cell – without any time outside or exposure to sunlight – for over a year awaiting transport to a local hospital for mental health treatment.
Without an adequate mental health center, both law enforcement and Cheyenne's COMEA shelter have to expand the scope of their job to fit the needs of homeless people in Cheyenne.
In recent months, there appears to have been an increase in the number of unhoused people arrested by Cheyenne Police Department.
