CHEYENNE – In Laramie County, the issues facing unhoused people are intertwined with a broad lack of mental health resources. Many of the unhoused people in Cheyenne – and across the state – are in need of some kind of mental health intervention, officials say.
"Many of the calls (regarding unhoused people) that officers respond to involve a person who struggles with drug addiction," Cheyenne Police Department Public Information Officer Alexandra Farkas said. "Our officers who have received special training in this area believe that substance abuse can be a means of masking or ineffectively self-medicating for mental health or emotional health issues."
Since the beginning of June, 39 of the 175 people arrested by Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff's Office or State Highway Patrol were unhoused people, according to booking sheets obtained by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Many times, these people are picked up on misdemeanor charges like failure to appear in court and failure to pay court fees.
"The officers know a lot of these individuals on sight," Francisco said. "There's basically two ways (the police will arrest unhoused people), they may know them on sight and just happen to know that they have a court summons or ... maybe a citizen has called the police in response to some activity. When we encounter them and check them for warrants, they become apparent that way. It's not really a priority."
Chance Walkama, Laramie County's undersheriff, said the increase in this type of arrest is likely due to a backlog of cases dating back to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Everything kind of shut down and there's a huge gap and just a pile-up of warrants," he said. "Now those people are coming to jail – we're open, doing business as normal – so that's why you're seeing (a lot of) failure to appear, failure to pay and failure to comply."
Law enforcement and the staff at one of Cheyenne's few homeless shelters both say their respective organizations have bent over backwards to address the unserved needs of Cheyenne's unhoused and severely mentally ill.
COMEA Executive Director Robin Bocanegra and CPD Chief Mark Francisco both say the CPD usually won't arrest an unhoused person unless they're causing a serious disturbance or committing a crime.
In rare cases, Bocanegra said, officers may arrest unhoused people in particularly cold months to prevent them from freezing to death.
"I've had officers say to me, especially in the wintertime, 'I don't really want to arrest this guy, but if I arrest him at least he's in out of the cold and he's safe,'" she said.
This means many holding cells in Laramie County jail are filled with unhoused people (officially called transients) on misdemeanor charges or people in long-term isolation due to severe mental illness.
Only a few of these people can be taken to a state hospital for care, but that can take up to a year, said Chief Deputy Perry Rockvam.
"We have 68 people that we're holding that are either severely mentally ill or are under psychiatric evaluation," he said.
One inmate at Laramie County jail has been held in a holding cell – without any time outside or exposure to sunlight – for over a year awaiting transport to a state hospital for mental health treatment.
"He needs transition – to be in a hospital – not to be in a jail," Walkama said. "Medical facilities and other facilities in the state of Wyoming don't have what we have. They don't have the contracts that we have or the expenses we have. Because of how complex this is, we need to have a provider on call, physician's assistant psychiatric nurses to help us deal with this."
But despite all this effort, and being one of the best-equipped jails for mental health or addiction intervention in the state, Walkama said, the burden should not fall on law enforcement to provide the help that these people need.
"It's a county cost, because there's no other resources for folks. They don't belong here, in general," he said.
Without an adequate mental health treatment center in the state, both law enforcement and Cheyenne's COMEA shelter have to expand the scope of their job to fit the needs of unhoused people in Cheyenne.
COMEA, apart from giving people without a home a place to stay, has become a net for people in need of mental health interventions.
"I blame our social services system," Bocanegra said. "You have to have insurance to get any kind of help. We can send people to the hospital, we can send people anywhere and they're released immediately. So who's responsible?"
According to data provided to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle by Laramie County Sheriff Brian Kozak, the total number of distinct people with no address held in Laramie County jail increased by 77.8% from 2021 to 2022.
In one recent instance, Kozak said, there weren't enough holding cells for everyone arrested on a particular day, leading to two individuals being placed in holding together. Eventually, the two got into an altercation. He said this wouldn't have happened if they didn't need to keep mentally ill people in holding indefinitely.
To combat this, the Sheriff's Office is opening a new wing of the jail, designed specifically for people in need of mental health treatment.
"We have no place to even motivate them to change their behavior," Rockvam said. "This will be for those people that are in need of special treatment, suicidal or might have something else going on that needs more careful attention."
While this would help make extra space in holding for other people, Rockvam says this problem should not fall on the backs of law enforcement.
"It's very complex, we're running a medical clinic, a restaurant, a hotel and we're running a mental health center," he said.
The Sheriff's Office expects to have the project done by the end of the year. The wing would house 16 distinct units for males and a separate wing, with slightly fewer units, for women.
"The state is definitely letting local sheriffs down. The state is responsible for this and they're not taking care of what they should be doing. It's costing local taxpayers when it should be the state," Kozak said.
Without a major shift in how the state allocates its resources, law enforcement, the staff at Laramie County jail and the people at COMEA all experience institutional pressure to fill the gaps in Wyoming's social services.
"It's gonna get worse before it gets better if people don't have access to care," Bocanegra said.