CHEYENNE – In Laramie County, the issues facing unhoused people are intertwined with a broad lack of mental health resources. Many of the unhoused people in Cheyenne – and across the state – are in need of some kind of mental health intervention, officials say.

"Many of the calls (regarding unhoused people) that officers respond to involve a person who struggles with drug addiction," Cheyenne Police Department Public Information Officer Alexandra Farkas said. "Our officers who have received special training in this area believe that substance abuse can be a means of masking or ineffectively self-medicating for mental health or emotional health issues."

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus