JACKSON (WNE) —After “Cocker Brothers” author Faleena Hopkins, 52, was arrested by park rangers in January, family, friends and fellow authors are stumped about what prompted the uncharacteristic behavior and where the romance novelist is now.

Hopkins, noted by park officials and jail records as a Washington resident, was arrested Jan. 27 after a 24-mile high-speed chase that began when National Park Service rangers saw her parked in the road at Jackson Lake Junction in Grand Teton National Park. A short while earlier she had been cited by a Yellowstone ranger for driving in a closed area beyond Flagg Ranch.

