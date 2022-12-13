Obit Leach Football

In this Oct. 24, 2009, file photo, Texas Tech head coach Mike Leach talks with his team during an NCAA football game against Texas A&M in Lubbock, Texas. 

 Mike Fuentes/AP file

Gruff, pioneering and unfiltered, Mike Leach was one of the most influential football coaches of this or any generation. His boundless curiosity and fascination for people, places and things made him famous beyond the field, a unique character in sports.

Leach, who mostly grew up in Cody, Wyoming, was in his third year at Mississippi State after helping revolutionize the game of football from high school to the NFL with the Air Raid offense, died Monday night following complications from a heart condition, the school said Tuesday. He was 61.


