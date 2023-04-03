Guardians Mariners Baseball

Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez, below, steals second as Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez waits for the throw during a baseball game on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Seattle.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball’s new rules are working as hoped through the first four days of the season.

The average game time has dropped by 30 minutes, stolen bases have doubled and batting average has increased by 16 percentage points compared to last year’s opening weekend.

