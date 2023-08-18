Tropical Weather

Seal Beach resident Tom Ostrom, right, sits along an empty water-pipe to be used to pump sea water back to the Pacific Ocean as homes are protected by sand berms Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Seal Beach, Calif.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has rescheduled three Sunday games in California because of the forecast for Hurricane Hilary.

The changes were announced by MLB as Hurricane Hilary churned off Mexico's Pacific coast Friday as a powerful Category 4 storm.

