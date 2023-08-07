APTOPIX White Sox Guardians Baseball

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez, left, and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson square off during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland.

 Associated Press

CLEVELAND — Tim Anderson's decision to pick a fight with José Ramírez cost him more than a sore jaw.

Chicago's shortstop was suspended six games and Ramírez for three games by Major League Baseball for throwing punches and touching off a lengthy, wild brawl between the White Sox and Guardians on Saturday night.

