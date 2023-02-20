MLS Preview Soccer

In this March 5, 2022, file photo, fans cheer before an MLS soccer match between the Charlotte FC and the LA Galaxy in Charlotte, N.C.

The push toward the World Cup in 2026 begins now for Major League Soccer.

The league, entering its 28th season this year, has a new team in St. Louis City SC and a new media deal with Apple TV. This season will also feature an expanded Leagues Cup, which will involve all of the MLS and Liga MX teams for the first time.

