Native Child Welfare

In this Nov. 9, 2022, file photo, demonstrators stand outside of the U.S. Supreme Court as the court hears arguments over the Indian Child Welfare Act in Washington. 

 Associated Press/file

BILLINGS, Mont. — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed legislation giving Native American families preference in fostering and adopting Native children involved with child protective services, a proactive move to protect such rights as the U.S. Supreme Court considers a case that could undercut them nationally.

Gianforte signed the Montana Indian Child Welfare Act on Monday after it passed the Legislature by a wide margin.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus