Grizzly Hunter Mauled

In this photo provided by the Gallatin County, Mont., Sheriff Search and Rescue, Rudy Noorlander is lifted to a rescue helicopter on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, after being mauled by a grizzly bear that bit off his lower jaw. 

 Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue via AP

A Montana man who was mauled by a grizzly bear that bit off his lower jaw is doing well at a hospital in Salt Lake City but has a long recovery ahead, his family said Monday.

Rudy Noorlander, the owner of a snowmobile and all-terrain vehicle rental business in Big Sky, "is projected to be in the hospital for surgeries until October" after the attack last Friday, his daughter KateLynn Davis said via Facebook.

