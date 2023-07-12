Morant Lawsuit Basketball

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant warms up before an NBA game against the Houston Rockets on March 22, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn.

 Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The future of a lawsuit accusing Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant of assaulting a teenager during a pickup basketball game hinges on whether Morant will be allowed to say that he was acting in self-defense and can receive immunity under Tennessee law.

A judge on Wednesday ruled that Morant’s lawyers can proceed for now with their argument that Morant was acting in self-defense when he punched Joshua Holloway during a game at the All-Star player’s Memphis-area home in July 2022.

