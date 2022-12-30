50P-CHILDLESS-AGING-DMT

The rising cost of raising children and inadequate support for working parents are often cited as reasons why more people decide not to have children. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime

Aging without children or grandchildren is becoming an increasingly common scenario for many older couples and singles. This growing trend may continue, though Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show the birth rate rose for the first time in seven years in 2021. Yet as more adults remain single or marry later in life, some change their minds about having children or find they’re unable to have them.

Along with the increase in people choosing not to have kids, other circumstances lead to childlessness such as infertility or the death of a child.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus