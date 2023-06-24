OMAHA, Neb. — They practiced this over and over again all year, never knowing when they might need to crash toward a dribbler down the line.
LSU had worked on bunt defense since fall practice, and especially in the postseason. Some of its previous opponents — Tulane, Oregon State and Kentucky — had a proficiency for bunts, so the Tigers prepared for them throughout the NCAA tournament.
There had been bunts in the games to get here Thursday night, but none mattered as much as one in the eighth inning of a 2-0 win over Wake Forest that sent LSU to the College World Series finals for the first time since 2017.
Wake Forest had a chance to break a scoreless tie in the midst of a duel between Paul Skenes and Rhett Lowder that made hits hard to come by. It bunted with a runner in scoring position, and all of the training clicked.
With the season on the line, junior first baseman Tre’ Morgan made a defensive play that will be remembered forever in LSU lore.
“Nobody has played better in this World Series than Tre’,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said, “and there hasn’t been a bigger play in this World Series than that bunt play.”
Before the play itself, Morgan.
He has impressed around first base his entire career, but he didn’t play there most of the season.
He wasn’t healthy enough for a long time after running into an outfield wall and getting hit by a pitch on the wrist. He finally returned to the position at the Southeastern Conference tournament, then continued to make athletic plays incapable for most first basemen.
In the top of the eighth Thursday night, Skenes issued a leadoff walk to Wake Forest second baseman Justin Johnson. He rarely issues free passes. This was only his 20th walk of the season, and Johnson advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.
With one out, Skenes struck out freshman Jack Winnay. But the ball careened to the backstop, past LSU catcher Alex Milazzo. The wild pitch gave the Demon Deacons runners on the corners with one out. It was their best chance to score all game.
“I expect myself to make every play,” Milazzo said. “That one got by me. No excuse for it, but my teammates picked me up.”
Skenes threw a quick strike to Wake Forest shortstop Marek Houston, and LSU suspected Wake Forest would try to bunt. Jay Johnson called a defensive play. Morgan signaled back to him, acknowledging he knew what to do.
As soon as Skenes started his windup, Morgan and Justin Johnson sprinted toward home plate from across the infield. Over at third base, Tommy White noticed Houston’s bat angled away from him.
He didn’t see Morgan.
“Oh, God,” White said. “They’re going to score.”
The ball hopped once. Morgan grabbed it, and with his momentum carrying him to the ground, transferred the ball to his left hand. He pushed it to Milazzo as he fell to the grass. Milazzo applied the tag. Diving headfirst toward home plate, Johnson was out by a few feet.
“It was bunted maybe just a little too hard, but I thought it was a pretty good bunt,” Wake Forest coach Tom Walter said. “Give credit to Tre’ Morgan, he was straight vacating on that ball.”
For Morgan to make the play seemed like some kind of cosmic symmetry. In the top of the eighth inning Monday against Wake Forest, he was tagged out at home while trying to score the go-ahead run on a ground ball down the third base line. Wake Forest took the lead in the bottom of the frame, and LSU fell into the losers bracket.
In the same inning three days later, in the midst of another tight game, this time Morgan made the play to prevent the Demon Deacons from scoring. There have been multiple plays over the last three days that extended LSU’s season. This was another, and one that almost no one else can make.
“There’s not many guys that have all that skill set,” Jay Johnson said. “And there will be a professional team when this is all said and done that will have a talent that’s also a winner that can do pretty much anything.”
Three innings later, in the bottom of the 11th, Morgan stood in the on-deck circle. He tried to time his swing for his at-bat. Then White ended the game.
Morgan flipped his helmet and his bat, knowing how far the ball would go and what it meant for LSU’s season.