wte-20230708-spts-SanDiegoStMW

San Diego State guard Lamont Butler, left, drives to the basket as Connecticut’s Jordan Hawkins, center, and Adama Sonogo defend during the second half of the NCAA men’s national championship game April 3 in Houston.

 Associated Press

Welcome back, Aztecs.

After a lengthy Board of Directors meeting that spilled into Monday evening followed by silence and speculation, the Mountain West and San Diego State resolved their dispute about whether the Aztecs were leaving the conference.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus