LARAMIE -- The Mountain West Conference announced on Monday the Stadium Network television games for the 2021 college football season and additional game times for the 2021 season. Two University of Wyoming home games will be televised on Stadium this upcoming season.
The channel will broadcast the Cowboy games versus Ball State on Saturday, Sept. 18, and New Mexico on Saturday, Oct. 23. The Ball State game will kick off at 2 p.m. from War Memorial Stadium, and the New Mexico game will kick at 1:30 p.m.
Game times for two other Wyoming home games have also been determined. The Cowboys’ home opener on Saturday, Sept. 4, against Montana State will kick off at 2 p.m. The final home game for the Pokes on Nov. 27 versus Hawaii will kick at 1 p.m.