CHEYENNE — Grace Moyers had the opportunity to start her career with the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team a little ahead of schedule.

Moyers graduated from Erie High in Erie, Colorado, early and got to Laramie and started practicing and working out in the spring. The head start and extra time to grasp an understanding of what to expect from the Cowgirls program will be huge going forward, Moyers said.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus