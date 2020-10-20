LARAMIE – Containment continues to increase on the Mullen Fire in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest southwest of Laramie, reaching 72% as of Tuesday morning.
As of 9 a.m., Tuesday, the fire, had encompassed 176,854 acres, a slight increase from 176,840 acres last reported Friday. Containment has been primarily along the western, southern and eastern edges.
Currently, there are approximately 445 firefighters and support staff battling the blaze that began Sept. 17.
According to Tuesday’s news release from the U.S. Forest Service, there has been little change to the condition of the fire. In the Foxborough, Fox Park and Porter Creek areas, fire personnel are removing hose and equipment in anticipation of re-entry into the areas by private landowners. Fire mop-up and repair work continue in these areas and near Centennial. Chipping and brushing will continue in the northwest area of the fire as weather permits.
“Residents are asked to be alert for hazards near burned area, including fire-weakened trees, smoldering or burning fuels, firefighting trucks and heavy equipment,” according to the news release.
As for the weather itself, today is forecast to be mostly sunny and breezy. Winds will be at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will reach a high of 55-60 degrees Fahrenheit. Weather Thursday will turn cloudy and colder. There is a chance of rain or snow showers, and some accumulation is possible.
There is now a permit process in place for owners of trailers that were left during evacuations from the Mullen Fire to access and remove them. Those requesting a permit to remove property will need to email 2020.Mullen@firenet.gov with the following information: Subject line: Personal Property Recovery Permits; Text: Name, contact information, description and location of property.
Landowners with private lands affected or damaged by fire suppression activities are invited to submit questions or concerns about repair efforts to the same email address. They should include name, address, phone number, inquiry, question or concern, along with the email subject line “Private Property Recover Permits.”
While a national forest area closure remains in place for much of the southern Snowy Range, it is being evaluated daily. For evacuation and closure area information, refer to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ Albany-County-Sheriffs Office-618424944997540.
Road closure information is available at: https://www.wyoroad.info/pls/Browse/WRR.STATIC5?Selected District=1, and https:// cotrip.org/home.htm.
The Mullen Fire is still be investigated. It is suspected of having been caused by a human or humans. The Laramie Ranger District anonymous tip line is 307-745-2392.