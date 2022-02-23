It didn’t take long last fall for University of Wyoming linebackers coach Aaron Bohl to realize Chad Muma wouldn’t be returning to the Cowboys next season.
After showcasing bright potential during a shortened 2020 campaign, Muma opened 2021 on a tear — returning interceptions for touchdowns in back-to-back wins over Northern Illinois and Ball State, while totaling 33 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup during the first three weeks of the season.
From that point on, it became abundantly clear the senior linebacker was NFL-bound.
“When I first started really thinking about it was against UNLV his first year starting,” Bohl said. “The impact he had on that game against a team that wasn’t very run-oriented was impressive. You see a lot of linebackers that, if they aren’t in plays directly, have a hard time impacting the game. He still found ways to do it, all over the field.
“The point this year where you really saw it take off was that Northern Illinois to Ball State stretch. He played at such a high level in those two games that we all kind of knew at that point, ‘OK, he’s not going to be with us next year.’”
Muma went on to be named a Butkus Award finalist, in addition to earning multiple All-America nods, securing his second consecutive first team All-Mountain West honor and being tabbed as Pro Football Focus’ MW defensive player of the year. Now, with the NFL Scouting Combine less than two weeks away, he’s viewed as a unanimous top 10 linebacker prospect, with several national outlets predicting he will be selected in the second round.
The Lone Tree, Colorado, product is preparing for the combine, which will get underway March 1, with his agency, Rep 1 Sports, in Irvine, California. In addition to recovering from last month’s Senior Bowl, Muma is going through wide-ranging workouts he hopes will lead to strong testing in areas such as bench press, 40-yard dash and agility drills.
He’s also working to hone his interview skills for when he talks with coaches and front office personnel.
“It’s definitely different than just doing Wyoming stuff,” Muma said. “Going into meetings with all 32 teams, (you need) to be able to express your flaws and what you do well, and also talk about your story.”
Muma believes his experience at the Senior Bowl provides him with an advantage heading into the combine, and not just because he was able to showcase his talents against some of the best players in college football.
Equally valuable, he says, was the chance to establish relationships with NFL franchises.
“I think it’s huge,” Muma said. “You have that upper hand, because not all those guys that go to the combine were Senior Bowl guys. They had a system at the Senior Bowl where you would meet with all 32 teams at least once. It’s kind of like speed dating, where you’re able to get those first introductions out of the way. That way, when you get to the combine, it can be more football-related.”
While Muma was recently measured at 241 pounds and just over 6-foot-2, this physical transformation is a fairly recent development.
He played receiver and defensive back up until his senior season at Legend High, when he moved over to linebacker. His coach at the time, Monte Thelen, says he was a natural fit at the position — even at less than 200 pounds.
“He was a hitter from the jump,” Thelen said. “You could definitely see his instincts, especially on defense, from the very get-go.”
Still on the skinnier end when he arrived at UW, Muma made constant progress in becoming the player he is today. This development culminated with him ranking third in the country in solo tackles, fourth in total tackles and tied for second in interceptions returned for touchdowns last season, while recording 142 tackles — the fourth-highest single-season total in school history.
Bohl says the greatest jump Muma made in 2021 was his willingness to take risks, something that took him from being a premier Mountain West linebacker to one of the top defensive playmakers in college football.
“He’s always been a confident and smart guy,” Bohl said. “I think his ability to just take chances was something that really grew this year and paid off in a lot of areas. You saw him make some big-time plays.
“He was a guy that needed to be OK with making a mistake every once in a while. He was always so right all the time that we wanted him to take some chances so he could make some big plays. Him getting more comfortable with that this year led to some interceptions and (tackles for loss), so it was really fun to see.”
Muma credits current Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson for helping him develop as an underclassman at UW, and the two continue to communicate frequently. Even as Wilson was preparing for the Super Bowl, he still reached out to provide his former teammate with pointers during Senior Bowl week.
“To learn from Logan and Cassh (Maluia) was fantastic for him,” Bohl said. “He got to see how it gets done at the highest level. I believe Logan is one of the top five linebackers in the NFL, and when he was here, he was one of the top five backers in the entire country.
“You have to learn how to prepare for a game, and you have to learn how to practice ... It’s not often you see a guy who starts only 18 games in his career be talked about as such a high draft pick. That’s a lot of credit to Logan and Cassh, and how they prepared him for that situation.”
Muma’s instincts, game tape and physical traits have caught the attention of NFL scouts, but those who have coached him note that his intangibles shouldn’t be overlooked either.
At Legend High, Muma was instrumental in helping Thelen — who arrived with the team coming off back-to-back losing seasons — establish a winning culture. Injuries limited his playing time during his final two years with the Titans, but over the past few seasons, the program has grown to become one of the top 5A contenders in Colorado.
Muma, who is set to become his high school’s first NFL draft pick, carried over these qualities into a team captain role with the Cowboys.
“Chad was a junior when I came to Legend, and he stood out at the very beginning,” Thelen said. “We were really trying to change the fortunes of Legend football, and he was extremely serious and passionate about that. That was something he really wanted to do, and he really took on a leadership position, along with his older brother, Mark. They were both leaders from the very jump.”
Added Bohl: “He’s the same person all the time. We joke about it on the football field that he’s like a robot because he’s so consistent and never misses a day, and that’s the way he is in life. He treats everyone the same way, and treats everything with great importance ... Anything he’s putting his time into, he’s going full speed. Whether that’s his relationships, his family, his schoolwork, all that stuff, his dedication, commitment and drive is unparalleled.”
Never one to lack confidence in his athletic abilities, Muma knows he has plenty to offer NFL teams from a football perspective.
According to him, however, it’s who he is away from the game that sets him apart from other elite prospects.
“Just my leadership abilities,” Muma said of the greatest asset he will bring to an NFL franchise. “Off the field, I’m not going to be one of those guys getting into issues or trouble. I’m going to be one of those guys that’s always around the facility, always puts the team first, and is always a hard-working guy you can rely on and trust.”