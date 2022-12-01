Rockets Nuggets Basketball

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, is pressured by Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. during an NBA game on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Denver.

 Jack Dempsey/AP

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 26 points, Nikola Jokic had 10 of his 12 assists in the first half and the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Houston Rockets 120-100 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.

Jokic added 17 points and nine rebounds in just 27 minutes. Aaron Gordon scored 20 points and Bruce Brown had 18 for Denver, which never trailed in beating Houston for the second time in three days.


