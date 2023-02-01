Pelicans Nuggets Basketball

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, looks to drive to the rim as New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall drops back to defend during an NBA game on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Denver.

 Associated Press

DENVER — Jamal Murray is locked in right now — with his shot, with his swagger and especially with his confidence in his team.

"It's fun to play basketball," the Denver point guard said. "But we still have room to improve. We're not satisfied with where we're at."

Tags

comments powered by Disqus