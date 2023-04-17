Timberwolves Nuggets Basketball

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, looks to drive to the rim as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker defends during Game 1 of an NBA first-round playoff series on Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Denver.

 Associated Press

Jamal Murray scored 24 points and the top-seeded Denver Nuggets routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-80 in the opener of their playoff series Sunday night. This marked Murray's first playoff game since the 2020 NBA bubble. He missed the last two postseasons after tearing his left ACL in 2021. Nikola Jokic added 13 points and 14 rebounds and Michael Porter scored 18 for Denver. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 18 points.

Jamal Murray overcame some early jitters to have 24 points and eight assists in his first playoff game since the 2020 NBA bubble as the top-seeded Denver Nuggets routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-80 Sunday night.

