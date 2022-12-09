Nuggets Trail Blazers Basketball

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, hits a 3-pointer with less than a second left as Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant, right, defends during an NBA game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Portland, Ore.

 Steve Dykes/AP

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray's 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.

Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining.


