GREEN RIVER -- The 9th annual Music for Vets (MFV) is set for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Island Pavillion, 475 S. 2nd E. in Green River. All ages are welcome.
The party starts at 5 p.m.
In 2013, members of the local band ZamTrip created Music for Vets. With the assistance from members of the MFV Planning Committee, they and other bands play to help those who served our country.
The planning committee consists of ZamTrip, American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 family members, Rock Springs resident Amy Rasdall, and various volunteers representing businesses and media from Green River and Rock Springs.
The public is invited to attend the event which will showcase rock, current alternative rock, light rock to harder rock.
The Real Doug Lane will perform at the legion, 38 N. Center St., during the after-party, 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. The band recently performed for the Cowboys Against Cancer banquet and benefit at the Sweetwater Events Complex.
Musical line-up includes:
ZamTrip
Atlas Falls
South Pass
Ginger and the Gents
The headliner will be Otherwise, a nationally touring band from Las Vegas.
South Pass is a new band featuring Colter Hall, lead guitar and vocals, his 13-year-old son, Adam Hall on the drums and Scott Anson, bassist, who is also a member of the Sons of the American Legion.
Ginger and the Gents hail from Salt Lake City. They have played at Flaming Gorge Days. Music critics describe their songs as “dirty rock and soul resting on a bed of heavy blues with a psychedelic twist.
Sweetwater County band Atlas Falls woos the audience with favorite 90s alternative rock and consists of the talents of Amy Rasdall, Jerad Leisch, Alex Arambel and Donovan Nussbaum.
According to Tom Niemiec, Tom Whitmore Post 28 of the American Legion commander, their mission to support veterans in need continues.
“We hope to exceed last year’s total,” said Niemiec. “We put all the funds in the Veterans Relief Fund. This year, we have again, many awesome sponsors who will make this show the best to date, especially Whisler Chevrolet. They are doing so much for this event this year in sponsorship and promoting this important fundraiser for veterans in need.”
Tickets for the 2023 Music for Vets are on sale now at http://www.tomwhitmorepost28.org/or in person at the legion, 38 N. Center St., Green River, Red White Buffalo, 68 N. 1st East, Green River and Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs.
