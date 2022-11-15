Music for vets

ZamTrip is one of the bands performing at this year's Music for Vets. The event takes place on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Expedition Island in Green River. 

 Photo Courtesy of ZamTrip/Kiarra Zampedri

GREEN RIVER -- The 9th annual Music for Vets (MFV) is set for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Island Pavillion, 475 S. 2nd E. in Green River. All ages are welcome.

The party starts at 5 p.m.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus