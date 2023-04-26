LARAMIE — It is conference championship time for the Mountain West men’s golf teams this week as they travel for this year’s title tilt in Tucson, Arizona.
All 11 Mountain West schools sponsor men’s golf. This year’s event will be played on the Catalina Course at the OMNI Tucson National Resort in Tucson.
The tournament format will include a single 18-hole round on three consecutive days — Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Following their fifth-place showing at last week’s BYU Cougar Classic, head coach Joe Jensen had this to say about his team’s recent performance and the MW Championships that lay ahead this week.
“It was another good finish for us this week,” Jensen said in the news release. “It’s been a good year, and we have a good group. It was another nice top 5 finish in a good tournament field. We’re looking forward to going into the Mountain West Championships and playing in what should be a great competition between a lot of good teams.”
The Cowboys will be playing in their 23rd Mountain West men’s golf championship, having played in every tournament since the inaugural tournament in 2000. The Mountain West did not conduct a men’s golf championship in 2020 due to COVID.
UW has twice tied for fifth place at the MW Championship for its highest team finish. Those fifth-place finishes came in 2018 in an 11-team field and 2002 in an eight-team field.
UW has had 12 individuals finish among the top 10 in the history of the Mountain West Championships. Former Cowboy Ryan Wallen has the best individual finish for UW at the MW Championship, tying for third in 2017.
A year ago, UW had two individuals place in the Top 10 and they both return this season. Jimmy Dales (T-7th) and Patrick Azevedo (T-9th) both finished in the top 10 at the 2022 MW Championship.
Other Cowboys with Top 10 finishes at the MW Championship through the years include: John Murdock (T-5th, 2019), Dan Starzinski (T-8th, 2019), Drew McCullough (T-6th, 2016), Gabe Maier (T-7th, 2011), Phil Henzlik (T-7th, 2009), Matthew Brunk (T-4th, 2003), Mike Mezei (T-6th, 2002), David Hearn (T-10th, 2001) and David Hearn (T-8th, 2000).
David Hearn is the only Cowboy to finish in the Top 10 in multiple MW Championships.
Other current Cowboys who have played in previous MW Championships and their best finishes include: Kirby Coe-Kirham (T-14th in 2019), Jaren Calkins (T-28th in 2022) and Tyler Severin (T-44 in 2021).