...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County including Cheyenne, Wheatland, and
Douglas.
* WHEN...Saturday from 2 AM to 6 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
5 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
University of Wyoming junior forward Graham Ike, left, looks to the net during a scrimmage at Storey Gym on Oct. 8, 2022, in Cheyenne.
The University of Wyoming men's basketball team will be down one of its best players without even playing a game.
Junior Graham Ike, who was voted the Mountain West preseason player of the year on top of a preseason all-conference selection, will miss "an extended period of time," coach Jeff Linder said. While he wouldn't specify what the injury was, the school described it as a lower leg injury in a press release Friday morning.
The injury has no connection to the ACL Ike tore in high school, Linder said.
"It's one of those deals where you can't control injuries," Linder said. "It's very unfortunate, especially with timing. There's never good timing, but it's one of those those things that, thankfully, I think we caught it early to where it didn't turn into something even bigger."
Linder doesn't expect to see Ike on the court anytime soon. The Cowboys start the conference season Dec. 28, but a time frame for Ike's return is still unclear.
"Right now, there really isn't a timetable," Linder said. "He will be out indefinitely, and hopefully we'll have him back sooner than later, but we probably won't see him here for a minimum of probably six weeks, eight weeks, I don't know. We're going to make sure we're really cautious."
Linder described Ike's injury as a "wear-and-tear injury" that progressively got worse as time went along.
"Maybe it was something that had just been building up, but it just got to a point where it needed to be checked on," Linder said. "It's unfortunate, but it wasn't just something that happened on one play. I think it was just something over the course of time."
Ike was the Cowboys' leading scorer last season, averaging 19.5 points to go along with 9.6 rebounds per game. There's no doubt Ike's presence will be sorely missed during the nonconference season, but Linder has been relaying to his players that it's time for someone else to step up.
"For lack of a better word, it sucks," Linder said. "But that's part of it. You gotta adjust, and that's what we'll do."
Linder expects to see a mix between true freshman Caden Powell and senior Hunter Thompson to help fill Ike's void in the paint. Thompson is going into his sixth season playing in Laramie, while Powell is in his first.
Thompson averaged 2.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per game last year. Powell, a 6-foot-10 forward from Waco, Texas, averaged 12.8 points and 9.4 rebounds as a junior at Midway High.
"We have a lot of depth on this team," Linder said. "It's hard to replace a guy that was the preseason Mountain West player of the year and (averages 20 points and 10 rebounds per game) and also what he brings from a defensive standpoint, but I think over the course of this summer and fall, and all the scrimmages we've had, Hunter Thompson had a really good fall, and Caden Powell has been tremendous.
"(Powell) brings some things from a defensive standpoint that we haven't had. We'll probably look at some things with (Hunter Maldonado) playing small at the five."
There was a brief period of time when Linder considered redshirting Powell for his first season on campus, but he decided against it after seeing him play this summer.
"It became obvious that he was not going to be a guy we could redshirt, just from the fact that he's so good and has unbelievable instincts defensively," Linder said. "... He's probably the best screener I've ever coached. I don't know where he learned that, but in terms of setting ball screens and screens away from the ball, he just has a special knack for hitting guys."
Linder was already going into the season expecting to play a deeper rotation. With Ike's injury, that plan should be a little more apparent, especially early on.
UW will start the regular season with a home matchup against Colorado Christian on Monday. The Cowboys host the Cougars at 7 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.
The season-opener will be UW's first of what could be many tests of how to win games without Ike on the floor.
"Especially with Graham out now, we're really trying to figure out who those eight or nine guys are," Linder said. "That's the beauty of this team. Right now, there's probably 10 or 11 guys that definitely could be in the rotation and be in the lineup, but you can't play 10 or 11 guys.
"We just have to try and figure it out, and guys will have to play their way into being an eight or nine."