In this May 31, 2022, file photo, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, left, and Spain’s Rafael Nadal are together ahead of their quarterfinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris.

 Associated Press/file

MELBOURNE, Australia — Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic own the two largest collections of Grand Slam trophies in the history of men’s tennis. They are their sport’s two most prominent active figures; no one else is even close. Both are in their mid-30s; no one knows how much longer they’ll be at the top of the game.

For all that the long-time rivals have in common, Nadal and Djokovic could hardly be entering this Australian Open, which begins Monday (Sunday EST), under more contrasting circumstances.

