Playing for Jeff Linder was an opportunity Mason Walters couldn't pass up.

Walters, who was named the NAIA player of the year this season for the University of Jamestown in North Dakota, committed to the University of Wyoming on Wednesday. The 6-foot-9 forward will come to Laramie with one season of eligibility remaining.

Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

