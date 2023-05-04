NASCAR 75 Biggest Challenge Auto Racing

Jeff Gordon greets fans during driver introductions prior to the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup race at Richmond International Raceway on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014,  in Richmond, Va.

 Associated Press

NASCAR is crumbling. That is the image being presented to the casual fan early in this injury-plagued start to NASCAR's 75th anniversary season.

Through the first 11 races this season, NASCAR has handed down massive penalties, some of which have been overturned by appeal panels. Team owners are in a stalemate with NASCAR leadership over a new revenue model and drivers have been unhappy with the second-year Next Gen car's performance at certain tracks.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus