NASCAR Indianapolis Auto Racing

Ryan Preece, Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola and Chase Briscoe, from left, talk before a practice session for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Aug. 12, 2023, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. 

 Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kevin Harvick's got little time for nostalgia, even as his stellar career winds down with his final NASCAR playoffs.

"I mean, I don't really go through it like that," the 2014 Cup Series champion said Thursday. "I think for me, it's all a last, right?"

