NASCAR Chicago Racing

Construction continues on South Columbus Drive for the upcoming NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Monday, June 26, 2023, in Chicago. 

 Eileen T. Meslar/Chicago Tribune via AP

CHICAGO — During the runup to NASCAR's first street race in downtown Chicago, Julie Giese walked through the site twice a day.

While making sure everything was on schedule, she also tried to carry along the moment.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus