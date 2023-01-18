ROCK SPRINGS – In the fall of 2022, over a dozen of celebrity race car drivers teamed up with Rock Springs residents Jason Lee and his wife Heather to start a fundraiser for autism awareness.

The couple partnered up with The Radio Network to share an opportunity with the community; to own a race helmet signed by 16 Nascar drivers from the South Point 400, which took place on Oct. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus