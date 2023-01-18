A drawing for this autographed helmet by Nascar drivers, on display at Commerce Bank of Wyoming in Rock Springs, will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Residents can purchase the raffle tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime prize at various locations in Rock Springs and Green River. All proceeds will go to the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center.
A drawing for this autographed helmet by Nascar drivers, on display at Commerce Bank of Wyoming in Rock Springs, will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Residents can purchase the raffle tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime prize at various locations in Rock Springs and Green River. All proceeds will go to the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
In recognition of Autism Awareness Month, Rock Springs residents Jason and Heather Lee are organizing a fundraiser raffle to help the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center.
ROCK SPRINGS – In the fall of 2022, over a dozen of celebrity race car drivers teamed up with Rock Springs residents Jason Lee and his wife Heather to start a fundraiser for autism awareness.
The couple partnered up with The Radio Network to share an opportunity with the community; to own a race helmet signed by 16 Nascar drivers from the South Point 400, which took place on Oct. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas.
According to the couple, four of the signatures are from Hall of Fame drivers, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Gordon, Mark Martin and Michael Waltrip. The raffle tickets are $10 each and all proceeds will go to the Sweetwater County Child Development Center (CDC) in Rock Springs. The helmet is on display at Commerce Bank of Wyoming. The drawing will be live streamed on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
The Lees have two grandsons who have autism. One of them is currently attending the CDC.
“Our idea was based on so many children in Sweetwater County who have autism, affecting their daily lives and the CDC helps in so many ways,” said Lee. “We wanted to do something to give back.”
Lee was able to get media passes through The Radio Network to attend the race.
“Heather and I met so many Nascar teams, drivers and owners,” he shared. “We explained to them what we were doing. Nascar and Las Vegas Motor Speedway took us in like we were family. They helped us to have an opportunity to have a race helmet signed for us to help raise money for autism awareness.”
He noted that Autism Awareness Month is throughout the month of February.
“We couldn’t be prouder to have been able to do this,” he expressed. “We can’t thank everyone enough who helped make this possible.”
Sweetwater Trophies donated the helmet’s case and CJ Signs designed the stickers for this fundraiser.
“This has become bigger than we could ever imagine,” Lee said. “We thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts and our family. We are hoping this goes great and that we can try to do this every year.”
The couple expresses gratitude to Commerce Bank of Wyoming, Sisecam, The Radio Network, CJ Signs, Sweetwater Trophies, Rock Springs Honda Toyota, Mandros Painting, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Pest Patrol. The Rainbow Coalition Project was made possible by Commerce Bank of Wyoming, as well.
The following locations have tickets for purchase:
Pest Patrol (Call or text, 1-256-9328)
The Radio Network, 40 Shoshone Ave., Green River
Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center, 1715 Hitching Post Dr., Green River
Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center, 4509 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs
Les Schwab, 73 Uinta Dr., Green River
Commerce Bank of Wyoming, 1575 Dewar Dr., Rock Springs
NAPA of Rock Springs, 1300 Dewar Dr., Rock Springs