NASCAR Season Preview Auto Racing

Kevin Harvick greets fans during driver introductions prior to the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond Raceway on Aug. 14, 2022, in Richmond, Va. 

 Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — This 75th season of NASCAR begins Sunday with the Daytona 500 and it comes after what has been a long exodus of sorts.

Since 2016, Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Carl Edwards, Matt Kenseth, Danica Patrick and Jimmie Johnson have all retired (though Johnson is back). They all followed Mark Martin and the Labonte brothers, Dale Jarrett and Rusty Wallace.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus