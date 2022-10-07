DENVER (AP) — Aside from their shared optimism, Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson have proven to be a less-than-ideal fit so far.

Shotgun formations are the wrinkle in the rookie head coach's West Coast philosophies, and they haven't meshed well with Wilson, who shows off fantastic footwork and meticulous mechanics from under center but looks lost in the shotgun.

