APTOPIX Rockies Nationals Baseball

Abrams, center, is doused by teammate Lane Thomas after a game against the Colorado Rockies on July 26, 2023, in Washington. 

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — CJ Abrams' two-run single capped a four-run ninth inning and the Washington Nationals rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 on Wednesday.

A day after coming back from a 5-2 deficit with a four-run eighth to beat the Rockies in the second game of the three-game series, Lane Thomas and Jeimer Candelario opened the ninth with walks against Daniel Bard (4-2) in the finale. Joey Meneses, whose three-run homer was the difference in Tuesday night's win, singled to load the bases.

